TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) PT Lowered to $71.00 at CIBC

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target cut by CIBC from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays cut TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.81.

Shares of TRP opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.608 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 11,128.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,548,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,895,000 after buying an additional 2,526,196 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,461,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,942 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $379,306,000 after purchasing an additional 707,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 19.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,828,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,227,000 after purchasing an additional 621,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

