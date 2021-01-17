Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.77.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.