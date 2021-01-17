Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Trading Up 8.5%

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) shares were up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 14,035 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 13,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

The company has a market cap of $11.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 120.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TIKK)

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

