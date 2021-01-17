Terracoin Price Tops $0.0166 on Top Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $381,814.22 and $47.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,201.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.72 or 0.01338966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.08 or 0.00555463 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00047264 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00176861 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003538 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

