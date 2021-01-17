TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 103.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $392.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randy H. Thurman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,283.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $14,553,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,307,161 shares of company stock valued at $18,514,263 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFFP. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,556,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 201,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.