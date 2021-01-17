The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Cowen currently has $1,000.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1,250.00.

SAM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $909.27.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $907.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 81.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $960.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $879.62. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $1,092.80.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total value of $2,250,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,384 shares of company stock worth $70,352,529 over the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

