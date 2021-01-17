The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Trading Down 8.8%

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s stock price was down 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 959,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,002,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $590.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $75,229.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $83,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,304 shares in the company, valued at $779,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock worth $66,832,321 over the last ninety days. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter worth $178,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter worth $76,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group Company Profile (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

