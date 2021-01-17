The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in December

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,200 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the December 15th total of 668,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,672.0 days.

DDRLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S stock remained flat at $$34.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $60.31.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Company Profile

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

