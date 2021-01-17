The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €24.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MT. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.40 ($22.82).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.