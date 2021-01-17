The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) (TSE:TGOD) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) (TSE:TGOD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.39. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 5,130,955 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03. The firm has a market cap of C$173.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.39.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis for health and wellness markets in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

