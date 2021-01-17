The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $216.12

Shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.12 and traded as high as $222.00. The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) shares last traded at $213.00, with a volume of 758,778 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 283 ($3.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 216.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 168.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £350.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02.

In other The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) news, insider Mark George bought 272 shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £598.40 ($781.81). Also, insider John Treharne sold 500,000 shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67), for a total value of £1,020,000 ($1,332,636.53).

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) Company Profile (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

