The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Down 20.2% in December

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,700 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 417,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of BATRA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.75. 65,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,523. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 33.90%.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 16,536 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $697,984.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,882,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,962,343.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 126,980 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $5,422,046.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,583,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,315,748.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,611 shares of company stock valued at $30,675,276 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BATRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 473.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

