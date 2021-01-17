The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd.

The RMR Group has increased its dividend payment by 52.0% over the last three years.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.12 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RMR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

