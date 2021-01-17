Thingschain Reaches One Day Volume of $1,278.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $60,151.66 and $1,278.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,275.61 or 0.99838701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00023773 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000212 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011334 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain.

Thingschain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

