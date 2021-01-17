Thomas J. Cable Sells 5,000 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $18.06 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Omeros by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMER shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.