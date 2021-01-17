THORChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $35.92 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00005460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $305.39 million and approximately $35.92 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00047526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00118418 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00064988 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00254810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00069246 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00038350 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain's total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. THORChain's official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. THORChain's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

