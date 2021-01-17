ThoreNext (THX) Trading 58.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded down 58.9% against the US dollar. One ThoreNext coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000626 BTC on exchanges. ThoreNext has a market cap of $10.59 million and $2,853.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00057360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.28 or 0.00530453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00043121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.38 or 0.04119386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013146 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016205 BTC.

About ThoreNext

THX is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2018. ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 coins. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Through ThoreNext blockchain and Cryptoeconomics, the time and complexity of developing TRUST are abstracted away, which allows a large number Upcoming StartUp & iOT Firms to collaborate and share in the profits of such collaboration without a hierarchical structure of a traditional firm. ThoreNext Blockchain systems replace that trust and cutting out Middlemen and their fees will allow users to exchange IoT ideas and Execution at a significantly lower cost. Thorenext (THX) will migrate to its mainnet, for more information please refer to https://medium.com/@Thorenetwork/thx-thxchain-swap-mainnet2020-thxchain-update-edfef2a14f7f “

ThoreNext Coin Trading

ThoreNext can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

