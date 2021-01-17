Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.18

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.18 and traded as high as $14.38. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 210 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBLMY. Morgan Stanley raised Tiger Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HSBC raised Tiger Brands from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

About Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in Southern Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity, Purity & Elizabeth Anne's, and Purity Pedia Kids brands; and beverages under the Energade, Oros, Hall's, and Rose's brands.

