Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tilray from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.97.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. Tilray has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The company had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,992,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,242,789. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220 in the last ninety days. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tilray by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 160,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

