Time Out Group plc (TMO.L) (LON:TMO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.47

Time Out Group plc (TMO.L) (LON:TMO) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and traded as low as $35.02. Time Out Group plc (TMO.L) shares last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 12,800 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91. The firm has a market cap of £100.37 million and a P/E ratio of -2.38.

Time Out Group plc (TMO.L) Company Profile (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

