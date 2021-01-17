Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Titan International stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 512,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,954. Titan International has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $443.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.96.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $304.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Titan International by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the second quarter worth $58,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

