Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Update

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,400 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 451,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TLSA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 596,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,450. The company has a market cap of $195.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 2.27. Tiziana Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 337,508 shares in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLSA. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 21st.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.