TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) Lowered to Tender at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) from a sector perform rating to a tender rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.20 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$1.75.

TMR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a hold rating to a tender rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$1.25 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of TSE TMR opened at C$2.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$284.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. TMAC Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.44 and a 52 week high of C$3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$70.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TMAC Resources Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

