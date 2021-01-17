TokenPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0712 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $636,068.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,339.10 or 0.99997146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00023945 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002396 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00011325 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000191 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,884,691 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

