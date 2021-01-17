Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Down 6.8%

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s share price traded down 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.37. 7,972,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 12,059,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The company has a market cap of $136.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

In related news, Director Greg Mccabe purchased 1,630,434 shares of Torchlight Energy Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,894,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,593.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,399,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 1.41% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

