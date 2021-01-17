Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Down 6%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) fell 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.28. 31,142,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 39,764,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIG. Wells Fargo & Company cut Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.99 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $108,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,036 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,850,526 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 311,735 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 587.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,464,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,366 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,831,245 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 877,625 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

