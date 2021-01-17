Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,300 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the December 15th total of 389,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 260,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE TG traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,814. Tredegar has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $550.04 million, a PE ratio of 205.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $6.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tredegar by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,061,000 after buying an additional 55,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tredegar by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

