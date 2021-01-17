Trex (NYSE:TREX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.66.

Shares of TREX stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.15. 626,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,362. Trex has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $93.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 15.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

