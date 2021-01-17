Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) PT Raised to $4.00

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 98.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $2.02 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.88.

In related news, CEO Tony Giardini acquired 200,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,919.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,476,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 30.0% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

