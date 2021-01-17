TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Short Interest Update

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 617,700 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 501,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 82,450 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,739,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 159,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,301. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. TriMas has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.92.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.69 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TriMas will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

