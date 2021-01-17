Trittium Reaches 1-Day Volume of $55,063.00 (TRTT)

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Trittium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trittium has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trittium has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $55,063.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trittium alerts:

Incent (INCNT) traded up 3,432,762.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.99 or 0.09999997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00047132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00127352 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00063989 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00246334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00067101 BTC.

About Trittium

Trittium’s genesis date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin. Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc.

Buying and Selling Trittium

Trittium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trittium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trittium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trittium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trittium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.