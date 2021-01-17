trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRVG. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on trivago from $1.85 to $2.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on trivago from $2.10 to $2.20 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.06.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.30.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in trivago by 13,244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

