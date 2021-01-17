Truist Raises NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Price Target to $40.00

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) had its price target lifted by Truist from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.95. 55,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,198. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

