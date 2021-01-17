TurtleNetwork (TN) Achieves Market Cap of $735,810.34

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $735,810.34 and approximately $3,836.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009827 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.