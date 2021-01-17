TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $89.20

Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.20 and traded as high as $92.60. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income shares last traded at $92.60, with a volume of 200,302 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.55%.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

