Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Raised to Buy at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. MKM Partners currently has $60.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $486,779.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,673. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 9.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Twitter by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Twitter by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

