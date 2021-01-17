U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $62.40

Shares of U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and traded as high as $72.00. U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) shares last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 191,177 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 64.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26. The company has a market cap of £84.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51.

About U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI)

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, develops, invests in, and trades real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

