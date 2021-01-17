U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Down 29.9% in December

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the December 15th total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of USEG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.45. 986,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,511. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $18.57.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 106.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

