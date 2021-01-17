UBS Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) a €38.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Nord/LB set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.61 ($33.66).

Get Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) alerts:

Infineon Technologies AG has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.