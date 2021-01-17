UBS Group Boosts Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $170.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,089,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,991,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,722,047.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $708,278.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 53.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.