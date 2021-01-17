UBS Group Increases Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $58.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.85.

Shares of PNR opened at $57.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $545,031.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 86,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Pentair by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

