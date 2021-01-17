UBS Group Reiterates “€430.00” Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €425.00 ($500.00) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €382.31 ($449.77).

