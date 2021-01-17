UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

SPMYY remained flat at $$14.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.93. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

