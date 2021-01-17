UBS Group Trims VMware (NYSE:VMW) Target Price to $145.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $152.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of VMware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.92.

NYSE:VMW traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $134.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. VMware has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $163.17. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.20.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of VMware by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in VMware by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,101 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

