UFP Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 2,148 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,031% compared to the average volume of 52 call options.

Shares of UFPI opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.20.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark raised UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

