Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $250.00 at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s current price.

UNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $216.60 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company has a market capitalization of $145.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

