United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading Down 5.2%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.88 and last traded at $43.89. 13,165,461 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 11,703,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,713 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,210,000 after purchasing an additional 980,766 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

