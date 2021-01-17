United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Short Interest Update

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,100 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the December 15th total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $373,566.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $66,957.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in United Fire Group by 172.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in United Fire Group by 219.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Fire Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in United Fire Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFCS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 102,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,955. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.11.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.37). United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $282.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is presently -55.56%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.