Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 7.7%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.60 and last traded at $56.00. Approximately 1,357,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,836,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106.

