Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Lowered to $28.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.05.

Shares of URBN opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $969.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

